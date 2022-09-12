Anemia is a somewhat peculiar problem because it cannot be diagnosed easily. Unfortunately, the most common symptoms are fatigue and weakness, but they are also attributable to other pathologies, or to a stressful period, in the heat, in the menstrual cycle. Therefore it is a very common ailment, especially in women. But many don’t recognize it.

How to recognize it: symptoms

It is generally characterized by:

asthenia

pallor

dizziness

tachycardia

respiratory difficulties.

If these symptoms persist, tell your primary care physician and then we’ll see what to do. First, basic blood tests are done. In particular, those to understand if you have an iron deficiency are:

Complete blood count is a complete blood test, which determines the amount of red blood cells.

Sideremia: represents the iron passing in the blood. The reference values are very variable according to sex, age, state of the subject and other characteristics

Transferrin it is the transport protein of iron. Those suffering from iron deficiency anemia have a large amount of transferrin which does not carry iron.

Ferritin which is the most useful test because it represents the iron reserves and gives the doctor fundamental indications on the amount of iron to be implemented.

This is the only way to understand if these symptoms are due to an iron deficiency or something else. Then you give the patient adequate care and understand if this mineral is missing from the diet.

But what is anemia?

Anemia is theinability of red blood cells present in the blood to carry oxygen to various organs. This is because in the individual they are scarce. Unfortunately, this decrease can be temporary (for some moments of life e.g. pregnancy, cycle) or chronic.

L’anemia breaking latest news, is caused by genetics and can occur at any age. Therefore in adolescents and children it would be advisable to understand the situation immediately and have an appropriate medical consultation. They will be treated with a drug treatment capable of supporting the situation, but then we must beware of other shortcomings.

Iron deficiency is treated with iron-based tablets, supplements and also by introducing more iron into the individual’s diet.