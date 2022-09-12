CDT file card title:[Car rollover scene]Goose father is dying, and now Putin’s mouth is all that’s left

On September 11, the official Weibo of the Global Times released two new developments on the Russian-Ukrainian war. The first news was that the Ukrainian armed forces had recaptured Balakleya, which was the first large town recaptured in the Ukrainian counter-offensive. The second message is to forward the statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense, saying that the Russian troops stationed in the Balakleya and Izum areas will be regrouped. Some netizens believe that the Global Times reposted the Russian statement following the battlefield trends, or implied that the Russian army still has the possibility to counterattack and change the situation. The important town of Izum.

However, the comment areas of these two Weibo posts were met with a huge overturn in comments. Many netizens left comments mocking Russia’s military striving, and some netizens even condemned the injustice of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Regarding the sudden change in the style of painting in the comment area, some netizens asked “where is the sound of Ulla half a year ago”.





The following are excerpts from the comments of netizens by the editor of China Digital Times: