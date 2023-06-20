Home » Euro 2024: Germany in crisis, new friendly defeat – Football
Euro 2024: Germany in crisis, new friendly defeat – Football

Euro 2024: Germany in crisis, new friendly defeat – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 20 – Germany lost 2-0 in a friendly against Colombia in Gelsenkirchen and plunged into a crisis of results and play. Less than a year from the 2024 European Championship they are organizing, the Germans remedy the second consecutive defeat, just four days after the knockout with Poland.

This is the fourth game without a win which makes coach Hansi Flick’s bench less secure, contested by the fans after the match.

Luis Diaz scored for the South Americans in the 54th minute and the Juventus player Juan Cuadrado in the 82nd minute from a penalty. Officially qualified for the European Championship as the organizing country of the event, the Germans have not won since March, when they beat Peru (2-0). They have since lost to Belgium (3-2) and drawn against Ukraine (3-3), before defeats against Poland and Colombia.

This is Colombia’s first victory against Germany, in five matches played in the history of the two national teams. (HANDLE).

