by admin
England play Italy on Thursday as they start qualification for Euro 2024, a tournament that will run from 14 June to 14 July, 2024 and be held in Germany.

But what might the Three Lions team look like then? If England qualify for the championship, who do you think will start the opening game?

Jordan Henderson and Kieran Trippier turn 34 next year – so how big a part do you see them playing?

Will Harry Kane still be your number nine or do you think somebody like Folarin Balogun, free-scoring on loan at Ligue 1 Reims on loan from Arsenal, could stand a chance?

Given manager Gareth Southgate’s recent claim that he could start selecting players from “the Championship or elsewhere” because of what he claims is the decreasing number of English players in the Premier League, are there any surprise names you would pick?

Pick your team below and share with your friends on #bbcfootball.

Select the England XI you think might start next year at Euro 2024

