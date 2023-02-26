Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel is celebrating his first triumph after winning the world title in a road race in September. The 23-year-old professional of the Soudal-Quick-Step team defended the overall lead in the last stage of the Tour of the UAE race and, as the second man at the finish line, made his lead even stronger. Josef Černý could also rejoice at his teammate’s first place, who took the 120th position overall.

