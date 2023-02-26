Home Sports World champion Evenepoel dominated the Tour of the UAE
Sports

World champion Evenepoel dominated the Tour of the UAE

by admin

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel is celebrating his first triumph after winning the world title in a road race in September. The 23-year-old professional of the Soudal-Quick-Step team defended the overall lead in the last stage of the Tour of the UAE race and, as the second man at the finish line, made his lead even stronger. Josef Černý could also rejoice at his teammate’s first place, who took the 120th position overall.

See also  The 40th Anniversary of the Chinese Women's Volleyball Team's First World Championship in Osaka, Japan

You may also like

The Taishan team’s training location is locked in...

Serie A: Salernitana-Monza 3-0 – Football

a “classic” OM-PSG with a particular flavor

Diletta Leotta, letter to Karius for Newcastle-Manchester United-...

Nashville SC vs. NYCFC Highlights | FOX Soccer

West derby ends with zero number

Kings League, matchday 8: live matches live today:...

Inter fell 1-0 in Bologna, it is the...

Bronze medalists at the Worlds, Renaud Jay and...

“It Was Our Day” – OA Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy