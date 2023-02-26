Read also:



With the inclusion among the properties to be valorised, the municipal administration expands the possibilities of use (and recovery) of the building initially intended as a gym in via Monsignor Assi (Family area) thus completing a path that began last November, when he had decided to eliminate its intended use. In this way the Municipality was able to release the guarantees for 440,769 euros which had remained blocked until then, an amount intended for public works. Depending on the expressions of interest that will reach the institution, the property may be sold under concession, or in surface rights, or through other formulas, without prejudice to the provisions of the Service Plan and the Plan of the Rules of the Pgt.

The transformation of the former Agricultural Consortium from an abandoned production site to a residential and commercial area has been going on for over 20 years, with the creation of a new road system (Via Vecchia Dogana and neighboring areas) and a large green area serving the neighborhood (Parco Fazioli and Montessori). A mixed public-private PRU (Urban redevelopment plan), which due to the bankruptcy of some of the building cooperatives has remained incomplete and has undergone continuous changes.

For example, in 2003 the plan to build an experimental theater in this building was eliminated and instead a gymnasium was introduced with an adjoining municipal service centre, a destination which was later lost due to lack of resources. In 2020 it seemed that a conclusion had been reached, with the resumption of the recovery work by the Bernardino Zelioli cooperative, which had presented the proposal to the municipal offices for the completion of the building, to be used for public equipment. The project should have been completed in several phases, starting with the installation of the doors and windows, railings to close the windows at sidewalk level and rustic plastering. So it has remained ever since. gb





