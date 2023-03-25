In the 27th minute, Mikkelsen gave the Faroe Islands the lead in Chisinau, who fired past goalkeeper Railean after passing behind the defense. The Moldovan players created great chances, mainly after the change of sides, and finally avoided a third defeat in a row when Nicolaescu equalized from the penalty spot in the 87th minute. Group E is led by the Czech Republic after a 3:1 home triumph over Poland.

The French world runners-up got off to a great start in Saint-Denis, scoring three goals in the opening 21 minutes. Already in the second minute, Griezmann sent the home side into the lead after Mbappé’s pass, a moment later Upamecano stepped it up and then Mbappé scored for the first time in the match. Star striker Paris St. Germain completed the Dutch debacle in the 88th minute.

Lukaku opened the scoring in Solna in the 35th minute, scored the second goal at the beginning of the second half, and in the 83rd minute the Inter Milan striker completed a hat trick. The Belgians won their 15th game in a row in European qualification, equaling the record set by the Czech national team from 1995 to 2002.

Jablonec midfielder Jovovic helped Montenegro win 1-0 in Bulgaria but missed the Group G opener due to injury.