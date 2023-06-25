Home » Euro U.21: Nicolato ‘let’s transform our anger into energy’ – Football
“We don’t want to think about the match two days ago. On the contrary, we want to transform that anger into energy, to pursue a rematch.” Paolo Nicolato’s Italy Under 21s, tomorrow against Switzerland, are already facing a decisive match in the group stage of the European Championship. Thanks, of course, to the defeat on the debut against France marked by clear refereeing errors to the detriment of the Azzurrini, which prompted UEFA to backtrack and announce the introduction of the VAR from the quarter-finals.
“The boys – assured the Under coach, on the eve of the match in Cluj – immediately reset their minds, dedicating themselves to Switzerland, which is a tough, very tough opponent. It’s the right approach”. “We are serene – added Nicolato, announcing some line-up changes also due to the close commitments – because we know we have worked hard and well, doing everything we had to face tomorrow’s opponent. We know that often it may not be enough. But let’s hope everything goes smoothly this time.”

