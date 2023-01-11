Bad defeat for Olimpia against Alba: in the final the red and white collapsed after having deluded themselves in the comeback. An extraordinary Teodosic is not enough for Virtus, the Lithuanians win as a team

Two defeats for the Italian Euroleague teams.

ALBA-MILAN 83-63

Bad external stop for Milan sinking in Berlin, 83-63. Continuous run-up race for the Italian champions who suffer from the verve of Lo and the solidity of Sikma, Lammers and Zoosman. The good performance of Luwawu-Cabarrot is not enough at Olimpia.

Milan blocks the first attacks by the Berliners and draws the 0-4 basket with Davies. The landlords unblocked with the first triple on the scoresheet of the match, scored by Lammers, the two premature fouls by Davies forcing an immediate change of chessboard by coach Messina. Few points and a lot of balance with the AX wasting a couple of possessions for the possible mini draw, 5-6. The punishment of Alba was immediate and restarted with the rings of Lo and Sikma, 13-9. The good momentum continues from the arc of the Germans who fire torpedoes also with Blatt: from the hero of the first leg the two free throws of the maximum advantage at the first siren, 20-12. Luwawu-Cabarrot tries to shake the Italian champions, pieces of good offensive basketball by the guests who come back within 4 with Hall and the returning Davies on target, 27-23. In the best moment of the AX it is Thiemann who gives the charge to Alba, inspires him and Lammers hits for the first double-digit margin, 35-25. Finally also Baron lights up, Milan supported by the usual Davies and Luwawu-Cabarrot is only one possession away, 35-33. The quarter final, however, is all Teutonic, signed by Jaleen Smith who with her 5 points seals the plus 12 in the middle of the match, 45-33. See also The exams of the young Raspadori "Anatomy the most difficult test"

After the long break, coach Messina’s troop picks up the pace and sets up the defense, as in other comebacks, it’s the grit in their own half that makes the difference. Slipped up to -14, Olimpia regains offensive fluidity, Luwawu-Cabarrot the engine of the recovery, Ricci the minus 9, 53-44. The Milanese ascent continues, an unsportsmanlike in Koumadje gives new inertia capitalized by the usual Luwawu-Cabarrot, 57-51 at the penultimate siren. The fouls of Sikma and Koumadje limit the versatility of the Berliners, Baron’s push from the perimeter is now needed to complete the overtaking operation. Contribution from the former Zenit who arrives on time, the AX fights well on the rebound and finds precious extra possessions, 62-57 from Baron. It’s the decisive moment of the match, Milan brakes right on the final momentum, too many forcings and turnovers that Berlin transforms into the new plus 15 signed by Smith, 72-57 in the 37th minute. There is time for the last assaults but the Italian champions have no more fuel to try, Lo drives him crazy, Zoosman is everywhere, Smith is still the bomb that closes the games, 77-61. (Marco Taminelli)

ALBA BERLIN: Lo 17, Smith 16

AX MILANO: Luwawu-Cabarrot 16, Davies 13, Baron 9

VIRTUS-ZALGIRIS KAUNAS 77-87 — Cold shower for Virtus, which after the feat in Barcelona falls at home against Zalgiris Kaunas. A well-deserved team victory (five in double figures) for the Lithuanians, who essentially command from start to finish, being overtaken only once at the end of the third quarter but immediately regaining control of the match. See also Raimondi silver, Bronze palace Today waiting for the champion Fantin

An extraordinary Teodosic with 21 points and 12 assists alone is not enough for Segafredo, who alone supports the attack of the Bolognese, physically dominated by rebounding from the opponents (24-38). Virtus got off to a bad start right away, ending up at -14 in the first quarter (6-20) under the blows of an excellent Brazdeikis who easily reached the iron inside an area that the big black and white men were unable to protect.

The shock comes with the entry of Teodosic and Pajola who revive the team and produce the approach to halftime (36-40), while the only overtaking comes at the end of the third quarter with Weems (59-58). With Teodosic holding his breath, the fog descends for Virtus in attack while inside the area Zalgiris, who makes an anonymous Polonara debut, continues to do what he wants. Taylor’s forays, Ulanovas’ experience, Smits’ technique and Bradzeikis’ power allow the guests to regain a six-point lead which is defended until the siren despite Teodosic’s magic. (Luke Aquinas)

Virtus: Teodosic 21, Ojeleye 11, Jaiteh 9.

Zalgiris: Smits e Brazdeikis 17, Ulanovas 15.

