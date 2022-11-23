Home Sports Euroleague, Olimpia-Efes 51-80: fifth consecutive defeat for Milan
Sports

Euroleague, Olimpia-Efes 51-80: fifth consecutive defeat for Milan

Euroleague, Olimpia-Efes 51-80: fifth consecutive defeat for Milan

The 14-0 partial collected at the beginning of the third quarter was decisive, after the 34-34 at the long interval. A sumptuous Clyburn makes the difference, while Messina’s team scores only 17 points in 20′

The two champions of Efes tear Milan apart. For Olimpia, able to score only 17 points in the second half against 46 of their opponents, it is the fifth defeat in a row. A collapse that cannot be explained only by the many injuries. Without 4 elements still in the stands (Datome, Shields, Tonut and Baron), coach Messina has to force the entry into the first quintet of the last arrived Luwawu-Cabarrot. Efes have their second leader Larkin out but Micic is always worth double. In the Efes quintet there is Polonara who faces Melli in the all-blue duel under the eyes of coach Pozzecco.

the match

Melli and Hall’s triples at the start warm up the Forum which wants a win. But the visiting team is not afraid. With the entry of Pleiss, a three-point shooter of his 218 cm, Efes produces an 11-4 with overtaking but at the first siren it is 18 all with Milan who sees Hines intense also in attack while Mitrou-Long arrives, today the player in Olimpia’s best form, who twice challenges coach Ataman’s defense with penetrating baskets. In the second quarter Milan tries to escape again: a blaze of Pangos and the usual Mitrou extend to 28-20 but the return of Micic and Clyburn is enough to mend and, between overtaking and counter-overtaking, even at the break it is equal at 34. However, Milan is unbalanced in attack: many 3-pointers (4/19) and zero attempted free throws.

the recovery

In the second half the score changed decisively: Milan suffocated in attack, remained 5′ without scoring, while Efes dragged by a sumptuous Clyburn definitely put their hands on the match. The former CSKA takes the proscenium, the pairing with Micic is unstoppable for the defense of coach Messina. It’s the two of them who combine a 13-0 that puts Milan on the ropes. The knockout comes tremendously in the last quarter: Clyburn rages, with the ex M’Baye and all the others around. Milan without direction, without shooting, without ideas sinks to -32. A caporetto.

Milano: Mitrou-Long 10, Melli 9, Hines 6
Ephesus: Clyburn 24, Pleiss 13, Micic 12

November 22, 2022 (change November 22, 2022 | 23:35)

