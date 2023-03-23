Bayer Leverkusen meets the Belgian club in the quarter-finals of the Europa League Union Saint-Gilloise.
This was the result of the draw on Friday (03/17/2023) in Nyon, Switzerland. Bayer Leverkusen are the only Bundesliga side in the last eight of the Europa League, the Werkself beat them in the round of 16 Ferencvaros through. The Belgians from Saint-Gilloise threw Union Berlin out of the competition.
Scores in further quarter-final duels Manchester United to Sevilla FC. Juventus play against Sporting.
Feyenoord face AS Roma. The winner of this duel would then be a possible semi-final opponent for Bayer Leverkusen.
The winner of the Europa League receives a starting right in the group stage of the Champions League of the 2023/24 season.
The games in the quarter-finals of the Europa League
Bayer Leverkusen – Union Saint-Gilloise
Manchester United – FC Sevilla
Juventus Turin – Sporting Lisbon
Feyenoord Rotterdam – AS Rom
Semifinals:
Winner Torino – Lisbon vs. Winner Man United – Seville
Winner Rotterdam – Rome vs. Winner Leverkusen – St. Giloise
When are the next games?
- Quarterfinals: April 13th and 20th
- Semifinals: May 11th and 18th
- Endgame: 31. Today in the Puskás Arena in Budapest
Final Stadium 2023: the Puskas Arena in Budapest
Quarterfinals of the Europa Conference League
The route to the final for the remaining teams in the Europa Conference League was also drawn on Friday. After 1. FC Köln were eliminated in the group stage, there are no longer any teams from the Bundesliga.
The games in the quarterfinals:
Lech Posen – AC Florence
KAA Gent – West Ham United
AZ Alkmaar – RSC Anderlecht
FC Basel – OGC Nizza
Semifinals:
Winner Poznan – Florence against winner Basel – Nice
Winner Gent – West Ham vs. Winner Alkmaar – Anderlecht
The rest of the dates are the same as in the Europa League apart from the final, which is scheduled to take place on June 7 at the Eden Arena in Prague. The tournament winner gets a right to start in the group stage of Europa League of the 2023/24 season.