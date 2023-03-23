Status: 03/17/2023 2:32 p.m

Bayer Leverkusen meets the Belgian club in the quarter-finals of the Europa League Union Saint-Gilloise.

This was the result of the draw on Friday (03/17/2023) in Nyon, Switzerland. Bayer Leverkusen are the only Bundesliga side in the last eight of the Europa League, the Werkself beat them in the round of 16 Ferencvaros through. The Belgians from Saint-Gilloise threw Union Berlin out of the competition.

Scores in further quarter-final duels Manchester United to Sevilla FC. Juventus play against Sporting.

Feyenoord face AS Roma. The winner of this duel would then be a possible semi-final opponent for Bayer Leverkusen.

The winner of the Europa League receives a starting right in the group stage of the Champions League of the 2023/24 season.

The games in the quarter-finals of the Europa League

Bayer Leverkusen – Union Saint-Gilloise

Manchester United – FC Sevilla

Juventus Turin – Sporting Lisbon

Feyenoord Rotterdam – AS Rom

Europa League, Quarterfinals

Semifinals:

Winner Torino – Lisbon vs. Winner Man United – Seville

Winner Rotterdam – Rome vs. Winner Leverkusen – St. Giloise

When are the next games?

Quarterfinals: April 13th and 20th

Semifinals: May 11th and 18th

Endgame: 31. Today in the Puskás Arena in Budapest

Final Stadium 2023: the Puskas Arena in Budapest

Quarterfinals of the Europa Conference League

The route to the final for the remaining teams in the Europa Conference League was also drawn on Friday. After 1. FC Köln were eliminated in the group stage, there are no longer any teams from the Bundesliga.

The games in the quarterfinals:

Lech Posen – AC Florence

KAA Gent – West Ham United

AZ Alkmaar – RSC Anderlecht

FC Basel – OGC Nizza

Semifinals:

Winner Poznan – Florence against winner Basel – Nice

Winner Gent – West Ham vs. Winner Alkmaar – Anderlecht

Conference League Quarterfinals

The rest of the dates are the same as in the Europa League apart from the final, which is scheduled to take place on June 7 at the Eden Arena in Prague. The tournament winner gets a right to start in the group stage of Europa League of the 2023/24 season.