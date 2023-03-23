Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 1°C in Požega to 9°C in Belgrade, and the maximum from 18°C ​​in Vranje and Dimitrovgrad to 22°C in Loznica and Valjevo.

Source: Mondo/U. Arsic

Serbia: On Thursday, it will be warmer than on Wednesday with mostly sunny weather with a few clouds moving from the north to the south of Serbia. In most places it will be around 20°C during the day. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 1°C in Požega to 9°C in Belgrade, and maximum from 18°C ​​in Vranje and Dimitrovgrad to 22°C in Loznica and Valjevo. Dry in the evening.

White City: On Thursday, sunny and warmer than on Wednesday with some clouds. Wind weak southeast. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 9°C, and the maximum is 21°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Thursday, it will be warmer than on Wednesday with little to moderate cloudiness in the afternoon and sunny intervals. Wind weak weak east and south. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature around 6°C, and maximum around 20°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Thursday warmer than Wednesday and mostly sunny with some clouds in the afternoon. Wind weak from the east and south. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 1°C to 4°C, and maximum from 20°C to 21°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny periods and up to 15°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Thursday, it will be warmer than on Wednesday with mostly sunny weather with few clouds. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 7°C, and maximum from 20°C to 21°C. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday with sunny weather and few clouds. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is around 7°C, and the maximum temperature is 21°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: On Thursday, it will be warmer than on Wednesday with mostly sunny weather with few clouds. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature around 6°C, and maximum around 20°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Friday sunny and even warmer, above 20°C in all regions, sometimes up to 25°C. Wind weak to moderate south and southeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 2°C to 11°C, and maximum from 21°C in Vranje to 25°C in Loznica and Valjevo. Dry and warm in the evening. On Saturday cloud cover from the northwest brings passing rain to most areas with a minor drop in temperature. On Sunday sunny and warm, a on Monday new clouds with rain and cooling. Tuesday in all regions significantly colder with rain, and in the mountains above 800 m above sea level with snow

