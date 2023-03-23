According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which is occupied by Russia, is ‘precarious’.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which is occupied by Russia, is “precarious”. Above all, the external power supply to the power plant is causing problems, explained IAEA Director Rafael Grossi on Wednesday. “I again call on all sides to ensure nuclear safety and the protection of the power plant.”

Russia captured the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine shortly after the war began and has occupied it ever since. For months Moscow and Kiev have accused each other of being responsible for attacks around and on the nuclear power plant. These have already ensured that the power plant is disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid several times – then emergency generators have to step in.

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is not far from the front in the Zaporizhia region, which Russia has declared annexed.

