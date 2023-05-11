Europa League: Juventus demands record winner Sevilla

The Andalusians are record winners with six triumphs (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020) in the Europa League and its predecessor, the UEFA Cup. The Italians still hold three UEFA Cup titles, although these were won a long time ago, namely in the 1976/77, 1989/90 and 1992/93 seasons. The last of two victories in the Champions League was celebrated in 1996. But this long dry spell on the international stage should finally come to an end.

“Seville have won the Europa League four times and the UEFA Cup twice – they have a lot of experience and they never give up. We have to put in a great performance,” said Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri. “We have matured a lot this year, have learned from the experience and have become stronger as a result. We now have four league games and these two semi-finals ahead of us. The plan is clear: we have to give everything and then see what comes of it.”

Reuters/Friedemann Vogel



The fighting spirit has already taken the Italians a long way in the European Cup this season. “Ambition is part of Juventus’ DNA,” emphasized midfielder Adrien Rabiot after hard-fought promotion in the quarter-finals duel with Sporting Lisbon. After a 1-0 home win in the first leg in Turin, the “Old Ladies” handed a 1-1 away win in the second leg in Portugal to advance to the semi-finals. Sevilla, meanwhile, cleared their hurdle with flying colours. After the dramatic 2:2 at Manchester United, Marcel Sabitzer and Co. were given no chance in the second leg and shot the “Red Devils” 3:0 out of the competition.

rollercoaster of emotions

The way to the Europa League semi-finals led both Sevilla and Juventus via the premier class, both had to be content with third place in the group phase and switched to the EL play-off. While the Spaniards in Group G got five points behind Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, Juve was eliminated in Pool H with Benfica Lisbon and Paris Saint-Germain with just one win and three points.

In the EL intermediate round, Juve again made a sovereign appearance. After a 3-0 win in Nantes, a 1-1 draw in the second leg was enough to qualify for the round of 16. Sevilla, who experienced a mixed season including relegation worries and only stabilized after the second change of coach, were already on the verge of being eliminated after a 2-0 loss at PSV Eindhoven, but turned things around again at home with a 3-0 win. In the round of 16 the picture was similar: Sevilla lost 1-0 to Fenerbahce Istanbul but won 2-0 at home. Juve set the course against Freiburg away with a 2-0 win, at home a 1-0 win was enough.

Juventus Turin can rely on the defensive, for five games the selection of head coach Allegri has not conceded a goal from the game and thus also revives the successful Italian style of the 1990s. Seville usually only really fires up the scoring machine at home in the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, but is always good for goals away from home, too, like Manchester United in the 2-2 quarter-final first leg after a Sabitzer brace and a clear 2-0 lead had to find out painfully.