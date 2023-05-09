SUUNTO INTRODUCES THE NEW VERTICAL

Some choose the beaten path, while adventurers prefer to boldly go where few have gone before and need a trusted tool to guide them. With the highest standards of endurance, offline maps, best battery life and best accuracy on the market, powered by solar charging, Suunto Vertical is a reliable guide for exploring the highest peaks, steepest valleys and more .

“As the name itself says, Suunto Vertical is a watch for those who want to keep moving upwards and towards the future, always improving their potential and performance. Its robustness, its size and free cartographic maps, wherever there are in the world, they say all there is to know; this is a watch for those who live and breathe adventure”

Petri Lehtovirta, Suunto Head of Product

Suunto Vertical comes with free and detailed offline outdoor maps. The new maps are based on the already advanced route navigation of the Suunto application. Discovering and creating routes is easy with Suunto app’s heatmaps, 3D maps and road surface layers, and syncing them to your watch is child’s play. Now users have offline maps available to consult wherever they are, giving them greater security and confidence.

Suunto Vertical has a longer battery life than its competitors: 85 hours of continuous activity tracking with the highest location accuracy with the titanium solar variant and 60 hours with the stainless steel variant. Tour mode, which still provides accurate tracking, offers 500 hours of continuous fitness tracking. In day mode, the Suunto Vertical accompanies you for up to 60 days – in the titanium solar variant even up to 1 year without recharging.

Suunto Vertical can connect to up to five satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BEIDOU, QZSS) and up to 32 individual satellites simultaneously.

“Suunto Vertical does not sacrifice accuracy for longer battery life. It communicates with all five major satellite systems via dual frequency, a fast track to a faster and more reliable signal. This is important, especially when running in mountains and in the valleys or in the city between tall buildings”

“I tried Suunto Vertical these days and the performance is incredible. Starting from the battery which is even more powerful thanks to solar charging. The GPS is so precise and the cartographic maps are so detailed, they are very useful for mountain excursions in little-known places”