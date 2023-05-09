Home » Support of 13 Ibero-American prosecutors to Francisco Barbosa
Support of 13 Ibero-American prosecutors to Francisco Barbosa

Around 13 Ibero-American prosecutors rejected the statements of President Petro, where he claimed to be the head of the Attorney General, Francisco Barbosa, assuring that this type of pressure puts the institutional framework at risk.

Officials from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and the principality of Andorra expressed their concern over the attacks by the Colombian president.

They also assured that the president’s position shows a clear risk to the independence of the judicial branch and they see no sense in this type of pressure exerted by the executive branch.

“In this sense, we reject the recent statements coming from the Colombian executive branch that ignore the autonomy and independence of the Colombian Attorney General’s Office and the judicial branch, while at the same time that they attempt against the separation of powers, making it difficult to exercise of their functions, the defense of democracy and the rule of law,” the statement said.

On the other hand, the judicial representatives showed their great support for the Attorney General, Francisco Barbosa.

“The autonomy of the Public Ministry vis-à-vis the legislative and executive powers constitutes a guarantee for the equality of citizens before the law, the independence of the courts and the credibility of the justice system,” the letter reads.

Finally, they highlighted the importance that both prosecutors and prosecutors must carry out their work without any kind of pressure or intimidation from other branches of power.

