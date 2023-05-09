Majority of the Assembly gives way to continue the political trial against Lasso





With 88 votes in favor, With 23 against and 5 abstentions, the Plenary of the National Assembly approved the continuation of the impeachment process against President Guillermo Lasso.

During session 868 held this Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the majority of the Assembly approved the motion presented by Assemblywoman Viviana Veloz, which establishes the political prosecution of the President of the Republic for the Constitutional violation of peculation provided for in numeral 2 of article 129 of the Constitution.

The session took place when the report of the Oversight Commission that recommended filing the process due to the lack of evidence was not approved.

The resolution shows the diversion or diversion of funds generated annually by these “pools” of companies with which FLOPEC EP had a contractual relationship in the transportation of crude oil.

“Precisely for this reason, the National Assembly accuses the President of the Republic, since with Hernán Luque Lecaro They defined the continuation of oil transportation contracts in favor of third parties, aware that they represented a loss for the State,” the document details.

reactions

In the session, which began at 11:00 a.m. and lasted until around 3:00 p.m., the assembly members presented arguments for and against moving forward or not with the impeachment trial.

For Juan Fernando Flores, from the government bloc, the trial against President Guillermo Lasso is fallen, since only 88 votes were reached, 4 votes less than what will be needed to remove the president.

Fernando Cedeño, from correísmo, is concerned about the absence of 21 assembly members, however, he considers that getting 4 votes to remove the President is not complicated.