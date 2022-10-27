Home Sports Europa League, qualifies if from Rome and Lazio
Sports

Europa League, qualifies if from Rome and Lazio

by admin
Europa League, qualifies if from Rome and Lazio

The Giallorossi are playing everything against Ludogorets. More complicated situation in Sarri’s group

The fate of Rome and Lazio in the Europa League will be decided on the last day.

ROMA

After the 2-1 trimmed against Helsinki, another victory will be needed for Roma to earn second place in the group. At the moment the Giallorossi are in fact on equal points with Ludogorets, but under for direct clashes having lost the first leg in Bulgaria. In case of victory next Thursday at the Olimpico, however, the Giallorossi would remove the pass for the playoffs against one of the third of the Champions League. In the event of a draw (and obviously a defeat) the Bulgarians would pass and the Giallorossi would “slip” into the Conference.

LAZIO

The situation in the Lazio group is apparently simple. Sarri’s team only needs one point in Rotterdam against Feyenoord to secure the passage of the round, while with a victory it would almost certainly be first place and the round of 16, by virtue of the better goal difference compared to Sturm Graz (second tied at 8, but with goal difference -1 Sarri, -4 the Austrians). However, everything changes in the event of a defeat: Lazio would in fact climb under the Dutch (who would have a better goal difference) and certainly also behind one between Sturm and Midtjylland (the Austrians just need a draw to overtake the Biancocelesti, while the Danes have a better goal difference and therefore in case of victory and arrival on equal points with Lazio they would end up in front anyway).

See also  Rome, Solbakken turns 24, as a gift the agreement with the club

October 28 – 12:01 am

© breaking latest news

You may also like

[Europa League]Abraham tops Shalawi’s own goal and Roma...

Rome, the Mourinho appeal: “With Ludogorets I ask...

Preparations for the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super...

Hjk Helsinki-Roma 1-2: goal by Abraham, Hetemaj and...

Euroleague, Real Madrid-Virtus Bologna 92-95

Volleyball A1 women, Grobelna and Villani drag Chieri,...

Rugby. Farewell to Alfredo Gavazzi, former Fir president,...

Sarri: “Lazio makes me have fun. Milinkovic can...

HJK Helsinki – Rome: Live Europa League Football...

Giannichedda: “Simeone shows the same determination and ambition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy