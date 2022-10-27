The center-right race to dismantle the anti Covid rules starts from masks, fines and the obligation to have a vaccine for health workers. The few that are left. It is precisely the new Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci to initiate the changes, putting a sanitary justification as a seal. “Today the disease is completely different from what it once was and therefore we are trying to ensure that there can be a return to greater liberalization”, he said yesterday morning during the celebrations of the 40 years of the university where he was rector until a few days ago, that is Tor Vergata in Rome.

