Home News Via masks and fines to the No Vax. The government cancels Covid
News

Via masks and fines to the No Vax. The government cancels Covid

by admin
Via masks and fines to the No Vax. The government cancels Covid

The center-right race to dismantle the anti Covid rules starts from masks, fines and the obligation to have a vaccine for health workers. The few that are left. It is precisely the new Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci to initiate the changes, putting a sanitary justification as a seal. “Today the disease is completely different from what it once was and therefore we are trying to ensure that there can be a return to greater liberalization”, he said yesterday morning during the celebrations of the 40 years of the university where he was rector until a few days ago, that is Tor Vergata in Rome.

Via

See also  train to spring

You may also like

The mayor: executives at conferences to bring the...

Unifarco provides accommodation for doctors specializing in the...

Assago, 5 stabbed in the shopping center, one...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Website County District...

Bogdan George Apetri tells a scene from Miracle...

The Beijing News – Good News, Endless

Cuorgnè Hospital, the first intervention point opens on...

my country’s Seven Geological Heritage Sites Listed in...

Letta: “Renzi wants to destroy us and acts...

Henan fell? It is said that 20,000 infected...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy