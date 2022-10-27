The Order chaired by David Nucci sent a detailed letter to the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci and to the President of Fnopi, Barbara Mangicavalli, submitting to them a series of numerous critical issues identified on the application of the legislation in theme of vaccination obligation of health personnel (which requires the Orders to verify compliance with the law and the consequent actions).

Anti-Covid vaccine, Opi Firenze-Pistoia: review the rule

Opi Firenze-Pistoia requires the abolition of the vaccination obligation for health professionals given the numerous critical issues identified.

In particular, the Order of Nursing Professions of Florence-Pistoia asks the recipients of the letter to re-evaluate the maintenance ofvaccination obligation for health professionalsgiven a condition – such as the current one – post-pandemic in which the aim to be pursued is the effective control of the endemic.

In March the Ministry of Health had sent a note to the Ordersclarifying various aspects of the legislation relating to the obligation and suspension (clarifications also requested by the same health workers). A sort of road map for easing anti-Covid restrictive measures.

And today the Opi Firenze-Pistoia is asking the government and institutions to rethink the control system for the vaccination obligation, exempting the Order from this task, reporting the related management to the Prevention Departments as envisaged in the initial regulatory system or attributing it to another subject. Finally, to review the legislation adapting it to the current situation which is very different from the one existing at the time it was introduced.

To date, in fact, the Orders carry out the daily control of the National Platform-DGC (for the issuance, issue and verification of the Covid-19 green certifications and the certificates of exemption from the anti Covid-19 vaccination), the eventual contestation to the member regarding his / her position, the management of the responses of the members.

And again, the suspension in case of non-compliance with the obligation and the management of any litigation. A process – explain from the Florence-Pistoia OPI – which has created and creates a series of critical issues for the Order, starting from the considerable commitment of the administrative staff, with an increase in the related costs, to the increased risk of litigation between the Order and its members to the detriment of the image of the Order. Difficulties have also emerged in the management of the various cases, with the danger of assuming responsibilities that go beyond the mandate of the order. A process that has determined negative influences on the management of the Order that have led members to boycott the body, preventing its regular functioning .