by admin
Sports Weekly All Media Reporter Chang Shan

In the fifth round of Europa League Group C, Roma beat Helsinki 2-1 away, and Ludogorets, who ranked second, had 7 points and still retained hope of qualifying. Abraham opened the scoring and Heitmay equalized. Shalawi makes oolongs.

■ Europa League

Helsinki 1-2 Roma

(54’Hitmay/41’Abraham, 62′(Oolong) Hoskoning)

28′ Cristante scored with a header, but the referee went to the sidelines to watch the VAR replay and determined that Roma had fouled first, and the goal was invalid.

animation(4473).gif

41′ Pellegrini takes a free kick from the right, Abraham headers the goal, 1-0.

animation(4474).gif

54′ Heitmay equalized with a low shot, 1-1.

animation(4475).gif

62′ Pellegrini scored the ball, Shalawi cut into the penalty area from the left and shot like a pass. Hoskoning made a self-goal in front of Abraham, 2-1.

animation(4476).gif

79′ Brown scored with a long-range shot. The referee went to the sidelines to watch the VAR replay and determined that Helsinki fouled first and the goal was invalid.

Roma Lineup (3421): Patricio/Gianluca Mancini, Smalling, Viña/Zalewski, Cristante (84′ Combra), Maddy Kamara (78′ Beauvais), Shalawi (89′ Spinazzola)/Volpato (77′ Faticanti), Pellegrini (77′ Somurodov)/Abraham

