original title:

Europa League roundup: Manchester United, Roma win

Xinhua News Agency, London, September 15 (Reporter Zhang Wei) The Premier League giants Manchester United, who “reduced” to the Europa League, defeated Moldova’s Tiraspol Sheriff 2-0 away on the 15th, with a record of 1 win and 1 loss in the group stage. . Roma, who lost in the first round, also won at home, sending off Finland’s Helsinki 3-0.

In the first round of competition last week, Manchester United, who played at home, lost 0:1 to Real Sociedad and suffered a “black door”. The Tiraspol Sheriffs defeated Cyprus’ Omonia 3-0 away. Manchester United, who played away this time, did not let the upset happen. In the 17th minute, Sancho received a good pass from Eriksen and broke the net with a low shot. After that, Dalot reached the penalty area and was brought down. Manchester United got a penalty kick. Portuguese superstar C Ronaldo made a penalty. Manchester United achieved a two-goal lead in the 39th minute and maintained this advantage until the final whistle.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, refreshed his club’s goal tally to 699, but it was the Portuguese’s first goal in the Europa League.

On the same day, Real Sociedad achieved two consecutive victories after defeating Omonia 2:1, ranking first in Group E. Manchester United and Tiraspol Sheriff followed with 3 points.

In Group C, Roma scored three consecutive goals in the second half when the visiting captain was sent off in the 14th minute to achieve a 3-0 victory. However, coach Mourinho was not entirely satisfied with the team’s performance. He said the team’s performance in the first half made him feel like the game was always 11-on-11. Mourinho admitted that Dybala’s goal in the 47th minute eased their tension, but more importantly “I think the team showed a different attitude in the second half”.

Real Betis in the same group defeated the Bulgarian team Ludogorets in Rome 3:2 in the first round, and Betis led the group with two wins.

In addition, the Danish team Midtjylland in Group F defeated visiting Lazio 5:1. Feyenoord, who lost to Lazio in the first round, swept Austria’s Graz Storm Sport 6-0.