Europa League, Sheriff-Roma ends 1-2. In Conference League Genk-Fiorentina 2-2 – Football

Eurogoal from Lukaku, Roma restarts by beating Sheriff. One hundred and thirteen days after the bitter final in Budapest, Roma resumed their campaign in the Europa League. In Tiraspol the victory (2-1) over Moldovan Sheriff, with Josè Mourinho away from the bench serving his UEFA suspension, gives confidence to the Giallorossi who arrived at the European match after a nightmare start to the championship, brightened only by the goal against Empoli .

Against Sheriff coached by Roberto Bordin, the success was scored by Paredes and Lukaku, with the Belgian scoring his first Eurogoal for the Giallorossi. But the game is anything but easy for Roma who are aiming to get to the end of the second European competition. Mourinho-disqualified, in his place Foti-confirms from the 1st minute Lukaku, who wins the run-off with Belotti: teaming up with the Belgian in attack is El Shaarawy (the tandem, however, doesn’t work very well). Turnover in goal: Svilar plays. In midfield there is Aouar, with Cristante and Renato Sanches: Paredes on the bench. The Moldovan coach reunites with the Moroccan Amine Talal, captain and most talented player of the team, after his disqualification. Before the kick-off, a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the tragedies in Morocco and Libya.

The start was lackluster: for ten minutes a bland pace and no opportunities, above all many errors. Roma keep the ball, but don’t finish: in the 19th minute, the first jolt with Karsdorp who enters the area, he shoots for Lukaku who doesn’t shoot on goal but serves El Shaarawy, who is however anticipated by the goalkeeper. In the 25th minute Cristante tries, but here too Koval is ready. Three minutes later Renato Sanches requests a substitution and Paredes comes on. The first opportunity arrives in the 35th minute and belongs to Sheriff who hits the post with Mbekeli’s acrobatic shot (split). He returns El Shaarawy a minute later, but the ball slips wide of the goal. In the 49th minute Roma found the (fortuitous) goal on a free kick from Paredes, deflected first by Talal and then by Kiki. A first half that was certainly not unforgettable, with Lukaku-El Shaarawy together not at their best. And Sheriff equalized in the second half: in the 12th minute Tovar found the net following a corner.

The Moldovans rejoice, and Roma instead runs for cover, hurrying to make the substitutions: in the 16th minute El Shaarawy makes way for Dybala, Bove in place of Aouar (who never entered the game), Spinazzola for Zalewski. And the fruits can be seen immediately: in the 20th minute a good move puts Roma back in the lead. Dybala invents, Cristante serves to Lukaku with his heel and the Belgian with his left foot makes up for a lackluster first half and scores his first Eurogoal for the Giallorossi. In the 35th minute he was replaced by Belotti, who came close to scoring five minutes later. Sheriff is desperately looking for an equalizer, but it is Roma who make themselves more dangerous with Cristante stopped by Koval, Dybala arrives on the rebound but is offside. Talal tries in the 90th minute and it is Svilar who saves Roma. Sheriff ends the match with ten men (Fernandes sent off for a double yellow). Roma, on the other hand, starts, as Mourinho wanted, with a success to once again chase the race for Europe.

