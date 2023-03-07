Status: 07.03.2023 8:58 a.m

SC Freiburg meets Juventus Turin in the Europa League. A highlight. In an interview with SWR Sport, keeper Mark Flekken explained why he is still not nervous and who he is particularly looking forward to.

Die Europa League hat gave SC Freiburg a dream draw: Juventus Turin, the old lady, Italy’s record champion. The anticipation in Breisgau is huge – even if it at least in the Grifo house could cause one or the other family quarrel. Also Freiburg Keeper Mark Flekken is looking forward to the game. “I think that will be a highlight for some. That’s why we’re trying to enjoy the game and get the best out of it,” said the Dutchman in an interview with SWR Sport.

Flekken is looking forward to a great club and an outstanding squad: “I don’t think I need to tell anyone that Turin has a very good team with a very high individual quality. There are players running around who play at world-class level, not just for Turin, but also for your country.”

Flekken is looking forward to superstar Angel di Maria

Flekken was particularly taken with one player: Angel di Maria. In his opinion, the 35-year-old winger, who is also used as the leading striker, once again stands out from the star-studded ensemble: “He didn’t become world champion for nothing.” His hat-trick at FC Nantes in the intermediate round made a lasting impression on him, “so hats off”.

Despite all the anticipation, the 29-year-old is not really nervous yet. “If it were like that for me personally, it would be more like the day before the game or on the day of the game itself. But it’s usually like this: When you go onto the pitch with such a backdrop in such a stadium, you forget your nerves . Then it’s just focus on what counts – and that’s keeping the ball, the goal and the zero at the back.”

SC Freiburg needs more efficiency against Juventus

According to Flekken, there has not yet been a private briefing from Juve fan Vincenzo Grifo, “but I didn’t ask him either”. Flekken wanted to watch Juventus’ 1-0 defeat at AS Roma on Sunday evening – “also a certain amount of preparation”. He leaves the rest to coach Christian Streich and Freiburg’s video analysis team – “then we will prepare diligently”.

SC Freiburg’s lack of play instinct at the 0-0 draw in Gladbach will also play a role. The Sport-Club still has to work on that before the Juve game: “If we invest more again, I’m pretty sure that there will be more chances,” said Flekken. “And then we should use it ice cold.”