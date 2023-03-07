Home World Dejan Radonjić returned to Belgrade and watched the ABA League match Sport
Dejan Radonjić was at the match between Mega and Mornar in the ABA league.

Source: MN PRESS

Dejan Radonjic he returned to Belgrade after the break of cooperation with Panathinaikos. The former coach of Crvena zvezda was at the ABA league match between Mega and Mornar and watched the victory of the Serbian team (89:78). He was sitting right next to the field in the company of physiotherapist Dragan Gačević, with whom he worked at Mali Kalemegdan.

The Montenegrin expert took over Panathinaikos at the beginning of the season, but there were a lot of problems from the start. One of the examples of this was seen when the club hired Dwayne Bacon, a player that Radonjic did not want, but was looking for reinforcements in the racket. Then came new turbulences and arguments, one of them was with the aforementioned American basketball player who refused to enter the game. In the end, everything ended with a mutual termination of the contract.

As for the match in Belgrade, Mega won on the wings of Nikola Đurišić (20, 7sk, 4as) and Luka Cerovina (19, 4sk), while on the other side Kori Webster (17, 3as), Antonio Vranković (14, 9sk) and Gregor Glas (12). In the next round, Mega welcomes MZT, and Mornar Borac from Čačak.

