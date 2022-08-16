Listen to the audio version of the article

Marcell Jacobs is the 100m European champion. In the final in Munich the Olympic champion with a time of 9.95 beat the British Hughes silver and Azu bronze medal. Eighth place for Chituru Ali (10 ”28), the other blue in the final. With Jacobs’ success, Italy returns to win the queen of athletics at the European Championships 44 years after Pietro Mennea’s triumph in Prague in 1978. «Thank you for those who cheered for me. It has been a complicated, difficult season. Bringing gold home is exciting and gives me confidence for the future. In reality I am not very satisfied with the race, in the semifinals it seemed to me that I ran much better. There was a bit of tension in the final, but I managed to get out well over the distance, fortunately. We arrived in front of everyone, this is the important thing », the hero of Tokyo 2020 commented hotly.

In general, it was a good day for all the blue sport. In Rome, at the European swimming championships, on the sixth day of competitions at the Foro Italico the medals are already 45, of which 18 golds, the last 3 won today. They could have been 19, but for Gregorio Paletrinieri in the 1500s the silver came behind the Ukrainian Romanchuk. The same public instead dragged Margherita Panziera and Nicolò Martinenghi, respectively gold in the 100 backstroke and in the 50 breaststroke. The blue party, however, does not end here: there are the bronzes of Alberto Razzetti in the 200 butterfly after being the first European gold medal in the 400 medley. Same metal for the mixed 4×200 sl, while Italtuffi continues to surprise who places the double with Elena Bertocchi and Chiara Pellacani, like fifteen months ago in the Hungarian land, taking the gold and the bronze from the one meter springboard. Shortly before there was also another bronze, this time in the mixed sync with Eduard Timbretti Gugiu and Sarah Jodoin di Maria.