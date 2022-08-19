Listen to the audio version of the article

New blue triumph at the European Athletics Championships in Munich, new feat of one of the heroes of Tokyo 2020: Tamberi wins gold in the high jump. Two days after Marcell Jacobs’ feat in the 100 meters, Gianmarco Taberi imposed himself on the continental competition by jumping at 2.30 meters, beating the German Tobias Poyte and the Ukrainian Andriy Protsenko who stopped at 2.27. Having failed the appointment with the glory at the World Championships of Eugene, Tamberi redeems himself in Monaco, recovering the European title. The blue has imposed himself with authority and, after having signed the success, overcoming the winning measure on the first attempt, he went to celebrate with his future wife, showing everyone the gesture of the wedding ring.

He later failed the 2.32 and 2.33, but only for fun, with the gold medal in his pocket. It is the second gold medal for Italy at the Munich review, after Jacobs’ one in the 100: it is the same magical combination of Tokyo, and the coincidence sounds a good omen for the 4×100 relay which from Friday morning will see again in track the Olympic blue sprinter last summer. Even for him and for the other Italian relay runners, it will be necessary to deal with the bad weather that wet the track, affecting – to the downside – the performance of those who had to take a run and detach on the platform from above. And in these conditions, beyond the state of form, Tamberi’s upper class emerged, then irrepressible in its post-gold celebrations. The cool and humid Olympiastadion evening showed a Filippo Tortu in great shape: the blue qualified for the final of the 200 meters, winning his own semifinal with a time of 20 ”29. That of the blue is the third time of qualification, out of eight.

«Tomorrow the favorites for the podium are the English dream. I will have to play my best race ever for a medal, but I can do better than tonight ». This is Filippo Tortu’s first comment. «It wasn’t the race I wanted. The start was not optimal, but I am calm. Tomorrow I will sell my skin dearly: it will be the most important race of the year, as in the morning it will be for my teammates in the relay », he concluded, confirming that he will not be part of the 4×100 quartet. La Fidal has formalized the names of the relay runners. Jacobs, Tamberi’s golden twin, after having been given the green light by the federal medical staff, made himself available for the morning: Italy will run in the second battery at 10.10 with Lorenzo Patta, Jacobs in fact, Matteo Melluzzo and Chituru Ali. The 4×100 women will instead be formed by Zaynab Dosso, Gloria Hooper, Anna Bongiorni and Alessia Pavese. Lorenzo Benati, Vladimir Aceti, Brayan Lopez and Pietro Pivotto among men; Anna Polinari, Raphaela Lukudo, Virginia Troiani and Alice Mangione among women, will form the 4×400 relay.