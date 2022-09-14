The Azzurri are close to a new feat, they miss the victory basket and yield in the extra time

From our correspondent Andrea Tosi

Miracles end in Berlin. The semifinal dream of Italy vanishes in overtime after having caressed another victory to be inscribed in history. The Azzurri are ahead 64-56 at the start of the third quarter and then 75-68 in the last 2 ‘. But here the team from Poz loses the edge of the game and fails all attacks to keep the opponents at a distance. Fontecchio fails two free throws and the shot for victory in regulation time and in extra time Huertel and Gobert take over. A pity, but this Italy falls to its feet and deserves applause

ITALY-FRANCE 85-93 — France immediately took off, that is Evan Fournier, a shooter from New York, who immediately exploded two triples and a 2 + 1 that knocked out Tonut’s defense. Italy flounders but reacts with the usual Spissu who hits from three shaking the blues. After a few mistakes, Fontecchio gets in rhythm too. The Utah winger produces 8 points but France remains ahead because the changes keep the attack high: two three-pointers from Lawawu-Cabarrot and a torpedo from Heurtel hurt. There is a lot of shooting from long distance, for the Azzurri it is a requirement. First siren 20-27 France. The problem is that Melli doesn’t fuel. Second quarter, again Luwawu-Cabarrot finds the target from afar, ditto Heurtel. France is 9/13 from three but luckily throws many balls away. Fontecchio does not give up but in the meantime the French advantage rises to +11 (33-22). Arcobaleno di Spissu, then Polonara scores from below. Italy back in contact but always two or three possessions back. Finally Melli is released with a smash but then commits a foul on offense. Italy does not find its pace against a not exceptional France that does not rely on the long as it should to take advantage of physical superiority. At the break still +7 (31-38) for Gobert and teammates. Italy needs an emotional shot that limits the damage by shooting with 39% from two and 28% from three. See also Covid, two rounds in Serie B postpone No to the challenges of 26 and 29 December

One step away — On his return to the field Yabusele makes a big voice, looks for the decisive shoulder (33-43) in tandem with but Italy finds the aim and Melli is definitively in the match with two other dunks of anger. Triplona of Datome approaching the hook (52-53). Gigione is hot, then Mannion arrives: stolen and overtaking, Italy’s first advantage (57-56), then Mannion again in ecstasy, again the basket and assists for the 2 + 1 Polonara. At 30 ‘it is 62-56 for the Azzurri with a break of 17-3 beyond belief. Last quarter, there is +8 from Ricci, France seems to be on the boat but the Azzurri do not have the knockout blow. Gobert and Huertel return to -3 but there is super Spissu lurking: triple. Then also Fontecchio: 70-64. The finish is heart-pounding: from 75-68 to -2’15 “to 77-75. Blue ball at 18 ”from the end. Fontecchio fails two free at -13 “, Huertel draws at -5”. There is still a possession Fontecchio still misses the last thrust. It is extra Huertel commands and scores the baskets of the decisive draw while Italy ends up in the reserve.

Italia: Fontecchio 21, Spisso 21, Datome 12

France: Huertel 20, Gobert 19, Fournier 17

September 14, 2022

