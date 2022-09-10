Original title: European Cup round of 16 preview: France and Spain face a fierce battle with letters and injuries become the focus

On September 10th, Beijing time, the knockout rounds of the 2022 Men’s Basketball European Cup will start one after another tonight and tomorrow morning.

Among the 8 teams in the first half of the knockout stage, the Greek team is quite a standout. In the five games of the group stage, Greece won a complete victory, and Antetokounmpo scored historically gorgeous data, averaging 29.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, with a hit rate of 58.2%.

Although Alphabet accidentally sprained her ankle in the final group game against Estonia, casting a shadow over the knockout stage. But judging from the latest situation, Antetokounmpo will participate in tomorrow’s training with the team. It seems that his injury will not affect the next game.

In the first round of the knockout, the Greek team will face the Czech team. Although, the Czech team also has active NBA players such as Kerejic (Thunder), as well as former NBA stars such as Satoransky and Veseli. However, in the group stage, they barely grabbed a ticket to the round of 16 in the last game. In terms of comprehensive combat power, the Czech Republic and Greece are not at the same level at all. Therefore, in this matchup, it will not be too difficult for Greece to clear customs.

During the group stage, Spain successfully secured the top spot in Group A, but obviously, with Gasol and others retired one after another, and Rubio unable to play due to a knee injury, Spain's lineup talent has been significantly reduced. The offensive is relying on the Hernangomez brothers to support the scene. See also Perona, an early final against the very strong Stacher Lithuania is in Group B of the "Group of Death" and suffered a 3-game losing streak at the beginning. But after that, they won two games in a row and won a thrilling victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina before reaching the knockout stage with the fourth place in the group. During the group stage, the Lithuanian duo Valanciunas and Sabonis played very differently. The former still plays the inner pillar of the team, but the performance of the latter is disappointing. However, when it comes to the knockout rounds, facing a new situation and a new stage, Xiaosa's potential may be stimulated. 3. Croatia vs Finland Croatia has a good lineup on paper, but it was difficult in the group stage. The team's two big insiders, Saric and Zubac, failed to give the team much help on the offensive end. Only by relying on Boyang's state to pull full power output, they barely won the third place in Group C. On the other hand, the Finnish team played quite the spotlight in the group stage, especially Markkanen, the core of the team. In the group stage, he averaged 24.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, and his efficiency also entered the "180 club". In the round of 16, his offense may give Croatia a lot of trouble. 4. Slovenia vs Belgium After going through the twists and turns of the group stage and fighting with all their might, perhaps the round of 16 is not too difficult for Slovenia. Their opponent Belgium may be the weakest team in the round of 16 (no one). If Doncic can maintain the historical output level of the group stage, Slovenia will not have much problem winning. Of course, in the game, they should also try to avoid underestimating the enemy and avoid accidents such as injuries and attrition. See also Preview: The Bulls want to capture the Eagles again, rushing for 5 consecutive victories against Morant to challenge Zhan Huangwei Shao_Assist_Lakers_1 5. Serbia vs Italy Serbia will face Italy in the round of 16. Since the latter lacks a core player like Gallinari, there is a certain gap with Serbia in terms of overall combat power. Therefore, Serbia will not be too difficult to clear customs. Of course, it should be pointed out that in the group stage, Italy, with its excellent teamwork, once forced the Greek team and Antetokounmpo into a desperate situation. Therefore, for such an experienced opponent, Mr. Yao and his teammates could not Take it lightly. In this game, Mr. Yue will show a few successes to deal with it, and it will also become a highlight of the game. 6. Turkey vs France The matchup between Turkey and France is undoubtedly a key match in the round of 16. In the group stage, Gobert, the inside core of the French team, suffered a lot of criticism. Not only did his contribution on the offensive end very limited, but even his best defense also had a big problem. On the other hand, in Turkey, the inside player Alperon Shenjing played really amazing. In 5 games, he averaged 18.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The data is quite gorgeous. In the future matchup, the PK between Shen Jing and Gobert will definitely become the highlight of the game. In addition, both teams also have NBA stars in the lineup, and the intensity and quality of the competition must be very high. However, it should be pointed out that on the Turkish side, the naturalized defender Sean Larkin was injured accidentally, which had a great impact on the team's preparations. In addition, Turkey's top striker Kolkmaz did not perform well in the group stage. In the knockout round, whether he can regain his form and support the team's backcourt will also become a key factor affecting the trend of the game. See also Lazio, eyes on the free transfer market: like Nkoulou and Bernardeschi - Sport - Football In the other two games, Germany played against Montenegro. The German team has three major NBA players, Wagner Jr., Schroeder and Theis. As for the match between Ukraine and Poland, it may be a tug-of-war. Whether or not Mikhailiuk in the Ukrainian team can have a high output in terms of data may directly affect the trend of the match. (Poirot)

