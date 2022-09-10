Heilongjiang added 1 local confirmed case yesterday and 111 local asymptomatic infectionsFly into the homes of ordinary people

The reporter learned from the Heilongjiang Provincial Health and Health Commission that from 0 to 24:00 on September 9, there was 1 new confirmed case of local new coronary pneumonia in Heilongjiang Province (Saertu District, Daqing City), and 111 new local asymptomatic infections (Daqing City). 109 cases, including 61 in Sartu District, 45 in Longfeng District, and 3 in Ranghulu District; 1 in Qiqihar City, in Longjiang County; 1 in Heihe City, in Aihui District). 1 new imported confirmed case (reported by Harbin). On the same day, 11 local confirmed cases were cured and discharged (10 in Harbin and 1 in Suihua), and 39 local asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation (36 in Daqing, 2 in Harbin and 1 in Suihua).

As of 24:00 on September 9, there were 118 local confirmed cases and 1,422 local asymptomatic infections in Heilongjiang Province; there were 14 imported confirmed cases and 9 imported asymptomatic infections in the province.