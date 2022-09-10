Home News Heilongjiang added 1 local confirmed case yesterday and 111 local asymptomatic infections – Xinhua English.news.cn
News

Heilongjiang added 1 local confirmed case yesterday and 111 local asymptomatic infections – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Heilongjiang added 1 local confirmed case yesterday and 111 local asymptomatic infections – Xinhua English.news.cn

Heilongjiang added 1 local confirmed case yesterday and 111 local asymptomatic infectionsFly into the homes of ordinary people

The reporter learned from the Heilongjiang Provincial Health and Health Commission that from 0 to 24:00 on September 9, there was 1 new confirmed case of local new coronary pneumonia in Heilongjiang Province (Saertu District, Daqing City), and 111 new local asymptomatic infections (Daqing City). 109 cases, including 61 in Sartu District, 45 in Longfeng District, and 3 in Ranghulu District; 1 in Qiqihar City, in Longjiang County; 1 in Heihe City, in Aihui District). 1 new imported confirmed case (reported by Harbin). On the same day, 11 local confirmed cases were cured and discharged (10 in Harbin and 1 in Suihua), and 39 local asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation (36 in Daqing, 2 in Harbin and 1 in Suihua).

As of 24:00 on September 9, there were 118 local confirmed cases and 1,422 local asymptomatic infections in Heilongjiang Province; there were 14 imported confirmed cases and 9 imported asymptomatic infections in the province.

Editor: Shen Jialing

See also  The United States announces the establishment of a new type of remotely controlled force to strengthen the Gulf "deterrence"

You may also like

Towards the vote, Bettini to Letta: “Conte made...

“The full moon and the capital are related...

Mourning in Ponte di Piave: Doctor Althani, a...

Traffic Management Bureau of the Ministry of Public...

In Milan, the chain of pastry shops that...

Incendiary devices in the center of Milan: the...

Wang Weizhong presided over the executive meeting of...

Master, the offer is growing: 3 thousand courses...

Most of the Mid-Autumn Festival is suitable for...

A loan from the IMF – International

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy