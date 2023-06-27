Home » European Games: Table tennis mixed Qiu/Mittelham manages Olympic qualification
Sports

European Games: Table tennis mixed Qiu/Mittelham manages Olympic qualification

by admin
European Games: Table tennis mixed Qiu/Mittelham manages Olympic qualification

Status: 06/26/2023 10:00 p.m

The German table tennis professionals Dang Qiu and Nina Mittelham have qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The individual European champion from Borussia Düsseldorf and the European runner-up from TTC Berlin Eastside won the mixed competition at the European Games in Kraków. In the final on Monday evening (26.06.23) they won 3-0 sets against Nandor Exseki and Dora Madarasz from Hungary. In table tennis there is also a men’s singles, a women’s singles and a team competition in Kraków. Only in mixed, the European Games also serve as an Olympic qualification.

Dang Qiu eliminated in singles

After the Olympic bronze medalist Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Dang Qiu was also eliminated in the individual. The 26-year-old from Borussia Düsseldorf lost in the quarter-finals in 1:4 sets against Frenchman Alexis Lebrun. Ovtcharov surprisingly lost 4-2 to Eduard Ionescu from Romania the night before after a 2-0 lead in the set.

See also  Xu Xin congratulated Liu Guoliang on being elected as Vice Chairman of the Asian Table Tennis Federation|Xu Xin|Table Tennis|Liu Guoliang_Sina News

You may also like

Shang Juncheng regrets losing to top seed Analdi...

Bundesliga: Leipzig’s Nkunku is moving to Chelsea

“My son asks me when I will stop....

U21 European Championship – defending champion Germany before...

‘Go Birds’: Singer Zach Bryan trolls Giants QB...

Presentation in Gelsenkirchen: EM mascot: Albärt, Bärnardo or...

Roberto Álvarez, a great Catalan football bench, dies

Basketball: New head coach: Baskets Bonn confirm commitment...

The identity dilemma of Miguel Indurain, the Navarrese...

Racism incident: understanding in New Zealand – Qatar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy