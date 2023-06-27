European Games: Table tennis mixed Qiu/Mittelham manages Olympic qualification

Status: 06/26/2023 10:00 p.m

The German table tennis professionals Dang Qiu and Nina Mittelham have qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The individual European champion from Borussia Düsseldorf and the European runner-up from TTC Berlin Eastside won the mixed competition at the European Games in Kraków. In the final on Monday evening (26.06.23) they won 3-0 sets against Nandor Exseki and Dora Madarasz from Hungary. In table tennis there is also a men’s singles, a women’s singles and a team competition in Kraków. Only in mixed, the European Games also serve as an Olympic qualification.

Dang Qiu eliminated in singles

After the Olympic bronze medalist Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Dang Qiu was also eliminated in the individual. The 26-year-old from Borussia Düsseldorf lost in the quarter-finals in 1:4 sets against Frenchman Alexis Lebrun. Ovtcharov surprisingly lost 4-2 to Eduard Ionescu from Romania the night before after a 2-0 lead in the set.

