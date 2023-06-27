David Vuković on the preparations of the Fighter in Zlatibor | Sports

The young offensive player, after the season spent in Laktaši, returned to Borac.

Young football player David Vuković after a season on the first league fields of Republika Srpska, where he wore the jersey of Laktas, he returned to Borac and will try to impose himself on the head of the coaching staff, Vinko Marinović.

The “red and blue” expedition from Banja Luka left today for two weeks of preparations in Zlatibor. The first training session was held on the same day, and the honor of being the first to convey his impressions from the Serbian mountains went to Vuković.

“I am very satisfied. The team is working well, the preparations are intense and I feel that everything is going well for now. It is up to me to try as hard as I can and win my position in the club.” said the 19-year-old footballer, who returned to his parent club after a year.

During the recently ended season, in which his now former club took a high third place, counting championships and cups, he made 38 appearances, in which he scored nine goals, including one for his new-old club, Borca.

“Returning to Borac means a lot to me. The first league of the RS is excellent for young players, to gain experience for something bigger. However, Borac has been my club since birth, now it is up to every Banja Luka resident to play in his club. We can expect our 100% commitment to It is important that we prepare well tactically and physically for Europe and the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.” concluded the young footballer of the Banja Luka Premier League.

The fighter will play four preparatory matches in Zlatibor, and certainly the most interesting of them is on the program on Thursday from 18:00 in Užice, against Crvena zvezda.

