Giant batteries from Lake Constance store electricity in a Bavarian solar park

Rolls-Royce Power Systems, headquartered in Friedrichshafen, builds batteries for storing solar power. Renewable energy should be used to the maximum.

Around 3000 three-person households can be supplied with the Bavarian solar power system and the Mtu batteries.

Rolls-Royce and the project development company Abo Wind have commissioned a large Mtu battery storage system in a solar park in Bavaria. A total of 10,000 megawatt hours of green electricity can be produced with the photovoltaic battery system per year. This corresponds to avoiding around 6,300 tons of CO2. As stated in a communiqué, the two companies are already working together on three other projects in Germany in order to be able to serve the energy market of the future, as explained by Andreas Görtz, Head of Sustainability at Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

