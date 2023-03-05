Home Sports European Indoor Athletics Championships, the day of Marcell Jacobs and Samuele Ceccarelli: times and where to see it on TV
European Indoor Athletics Championships, the day of Marcell Jacobs and Samuele Ceccarelli: times and where to see it on TV

garlic European Indoor Athletics Championships of Istanbul is the day of Marcell Jacobs. The Olympic and European champion of the 100m also wants the continental title in the 60m. He will have to deal mainly with the British Reece Prescod, considered the favorite to date. But the Italy of speed hopes for a medal even with Samuel Ceccarelli, who at the Absolutes in Ancona managed to beat Jacobs himself by a cent. The two blues easily passed the obstacle of battery and gain access to the semi-final on Saturday afternoon. Jacobs with a 6.57 (best time of the round) and Samuele Ceccarelli with a 6.62 which is worth the seventh time trial. There finale is scheduled at ore 18.55.

The 60m programme: times and where to watch the races on TV

Expected live TV on Rai 2 for the semi-finals and the final (with live streaming on Rai Play). Here is the program with the Italian times:

16.45 Semi-finals 1 – Live TV on Rai 2
16.52 Semi-finals 2 – Live TV on Rai 2
16.59 Semi-finals 3 – Live TV on Rai 2
18.55 Final – Live TV on Rai 2

