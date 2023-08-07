Home » European U16, Azzurri still winning
European U16, Azzurri still winning

European U16, Azzurri still winning

Second game and second victory for Italy at the Under 16 European Championship in Skopje (North Macedonia). After the ring against Turkey (101-68), the Azzurri also got rid of Montenegro with a score of 88-69.

Matteo Accorsi with 20 points is Italy’s best scorer. Double figures also for Achille Lonati (15) and Diego Caravaglia (13).

Italbasket is always concentrated, taking the lead already in the first quarter with Garavaglia’s triples. Montenegro reappears in the second period (32-37), before undergoing the acceleration of the Azzurra in the third period.

After two days of competitions, Group A of the European Championship sees coach Mangone’s team in the lead together with Slovenia, winning with Turkey 74-60. The Slovenians will be the opponents of the Azzurri on the last day of the grouping (ball of two tomorrow, 7 August, at 16.00).
The Under 16 European Championship is live on YouTube FIBA.

Montenegro-Italia 69-88 (11-19, 23-15, 15-24, 20-20)
Montenegro: Vekovic 4 (1/1, 0/2), Kommenovic 20 (7/9, 0/4), Torodovic 9 (3/8, 1/2), Scepanovic 6 (1/3, 1/1), Globarevic (0/1 da tre), Radulovic 1, Nikezic, Stankovic (0/7, 0/1), Djukanovic 14 (3/5, 1/4), Skuletic 3 (0/3, 1/3), Ivelja 12 (3/4, 2/4), Smolovic 1. All. Jovanovic
Italy: Ceccato 5 (0/2, 1/1), Perez 8 (3/7, 0/1), Mathis 4 (2/9, 0/3), Nistrio ne, Hassan 3 (0/1, 1/ 1), Granai 7 (2/6, 0/2), Carnevale 2 (1/2, 0/3), Abreu 9 (4/7), Accorsi 20 (1/2, 6/9), Bandirali 2 ( 0/4), Lonati 15 (2/2, 3/7), Garavaglia 13 (3/4, 2/6). All. Mangone

See also  Niantic Launches “Where I'm From” Contest Series With NBA Stars – Sport Marketing News

