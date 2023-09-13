Even without a tired Messi, the Argentinians overcame a qualifying match in Bolivia

Argentinian footballer Nicolas Gonzalez scores against Bolivia. | photo: Reuters

The match was played at an altitude of over 3,000 meters in La Paz, and the Argentines won 3:0 even without a star.

The seven-time coach Zlatho me did not stand up for Monday’s thorn, sat him on the bench next to the trainer and together they watched the preparation of the team, which is used to the conditions. On Sunday, Scaloni declared that he would leave the question of Messi’s start open until the last moment and did not include him in the nomination.

In the first national team match since winning the world championship in Qatar last week, Messi scored Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador with a free-kick goal. In La Paz in the past, he made 11 saves against Bolvia, but never made a breakthrough. At the moment, the top scorer in the history of the South American qualification is led by Luis Suarez from Uruguay, who has a record of 29 goals with his teammate from his time in Barcelona.

This time in Bolivia, Enzo Fernndez and Tagliafico took care of the win, after Di Mar’s assists, they hid in front of the field, and Gonzlez in the second half. They played at home from the 39th minute without Robert Fernndez being sent off.

