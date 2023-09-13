Home » in Libya an entire city swept away by the fury of the rains – Corriere TV
in Libya an entire city swept away by the fury of the rains – Corriere TV

Due to the floods that hit Libya in the city of Derna alone there were over 2,300 deaths

The devastating consequences of Hurricane Daniel in Derna, north-eastern Libya, are tragic and shocking. The loss of life, damage to buildings and landslides caused by heavy rainfall and dam collapses represent a natural disaster of significant proportions. Due to the floods that hit Libya in the city of Derna alone there were over 2,300 deaths. This is what was reported by the Libyan national emergency authority which coordinates search and rescue activities. According to what was reported by the head of the delegation for Libya of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, there are over 10 thousand missing in the country.

September 12, 2023 – Updated September 12, 2023, 3:36 pm

