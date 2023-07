Former world number one Ashleigh Barty has become a mother for the first time. The 27-year-old Australian announced this via Instagram. “Our beautiful boy. Welcome to the world Hayden,” Barty and husband Garry Kissick wrote on social media. The couple also posted a photo of their first child.

Barty announced her retirement in March 2022. The Australian won three Grand Slam titles and was number one in the world for 121 weeks.

