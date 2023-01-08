On the first day back, the Eccellenza championship reopened: Godigese beat leaders Treviso thanks to a goal from Pinton and narrowed the gap to the top of the standings to just three lengths. United also won Borgoricco (3-1 at Istrana) and Calvi Noale (2-0 at Pieve di Soligo), with Opitergina corsara at Castelfranco (0-1), while Porto Mansuè lost second place by being caught up on 2 -2 from Sandonà in the Cesarini area. The report by Andrea Dossi from Castello di Godego and the interviews with the coaches Federico Molinari (Godigese) and Enrico Cunico (Treviso).

02:32