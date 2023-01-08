Home Sports Excellency, Godigese beats Treviso and reopens the championship
Excellency, Godigese beats Treviso and reopens the championship

Excellency, Godigese beats Treviso and reopens the championship

On the first day back, the Eccellenza championship reopened: Godigese beat leaders Treviso thanks to a goal from Pinton and narrowed the gap to the top of the standings to just three lengths. United also won Borgoricco (3-1 at Istrana) and Calvi Noale (2-0 at Pieve di Soligo), with Opitergina corsara at Castelfranco (0-1), while Porto Mansuè lost second place by being caught up on 2 -2 from Sandonà in the Cesarini area. The report by Andrea Dossi from Castello di Godego and the interviews with the coaches Federico Molinari (Godigese) and Enrico Cunico (Treviso).

