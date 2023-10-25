Home » Experience the Thrills from Afar: Watch the 4th Asian Para Games Wheelchair Tennis Competition at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center
Experience the Thrills from Afar: Watch the 4th Asian Para Games Wheelchair Tennis Competition at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center

Experience the Thrills from Afar: Watch the 4th Asian Para Games Wheelchair Tennis Competition at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center

Shooting location: Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Tennis Center

Zhejiang Online, October 25 (Reporter Bao Yong) – Follow the camera and witness the high-octane scene together! During the 4th Asian Paralympic Games in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Online specially launched the “Cloud Enjoyment” column, allowing viewers to watch the game remotely at a 720° “cloud”.

With the wheelchair as the “foot”, the body seems to be integrated with the wheelchair. Today, the wheelchair tennis competition of the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou was held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Tennis Center. Come and see the performance of the Chinese Legion.

