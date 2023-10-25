The Miraculous Uses of Bay Leaf: From Flavoring to Home Remedies

The alternative uses of bay leaf are truly amazing: the miracle ingredient that you always have to have at home!

An aromatic medicinal plant that we often use in the kitchen but which hides a lot of properties that make it the perfect ally to use even away from the kitchen. How many know him alternative uses but above all the incredible benefits of laurel?

Bay leaves are not just for flavoring our food or adding pleasant aroma to our homes. They have numerous properties that make them the best ingredient and the perfect ally for taking care of ourselves: inside and out. Here are the incredible 7 benefits of laurel that will explain why you will never do without it again!

1. Monitors and manages anxiety levels: Bay leaf acts as a calming agent and can relax the mind. A bay leaf infusion can be enjoyed before sleeping to help you fall asleep and relax completely.

2. Eliminates frizz: Make a laurel decoction and use it as a compress on your hair. The properties of laurel will make the lengths smooth and very soft. Combine bay leaves with rosemary to stimulate healthy hair growth.

3. Makes hair shinier: The bay leaf infusion gives incredible brightness to our hair. Leave the infusion to act on all lengths for 15-20 minutes and then rinse off.

4. Works against dandruff: Combat the formation of dandruff on the scalp by applying a laurel infusion.

5. The perfect ally against wrinkles: Apply a cooled infusion of 5-6 bay leaves on your face as a tonic. Leave it on for a while and rinse with warm water. This can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

6. Lice repellent: Make a decoction of bay leaves and apply it to the scalp to repel lice. Let it act for a few hours before rinsing.

7. A natural remedy against insects: Place bay leaves in the corners of your home to ward off insects. The characteristic odor of bay leaves acts as a natural repellent.

Bay leaves are not only versatile in cooking but also in various home remedies. Their incredible benefits make them a must-have ingredient for everyone. So, next time you buy bay leaves, remember their alternative uses and the miracles they can perform both in and out of the kitchen!

Source: Thewisemagazine.it

