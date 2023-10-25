Lonely Planet, Tuscany among the unmissable destinations in 2024 – News

The Tuscany region is the only Italian destination present in the international publication Best in Travel 2024 with which Lonely Planet announces the unmissable destinations for next year based on the evaluations and contributions of the staff, collaborators, bloggers and other publishers.





“A result of great prestige”, comments the Tuscany Region, achieved, a note states, “also thanks to the strategic valorisation action carried out by the Tuscany regional tourism promotion agency”. The Region always reminds us that there are five reference categories for the awarding of prizes: regions, towns, cities, best value and sustainability: “Tuscany conquers the regions category at an international level as a point of reference for cultural tourism thanks to the variety of its UNESCO heritage, material and immaterial, and to the richness of the archaeological one, in particular Etruscan, which has returned to the world spotlight with the sensational discovery of the 24 votive statues of San Casciano dei Bagni exhibited until 22 December at the Palazzo del Quirinale in Rome”.





Among the promotional actions designed with Lonely Planet, it is further explained, “it will be possible to download the guide for free from 25 to 30 October at the link, a gift for all travelers who love our region”.





The fact that Lonely Planet, “considered worldwide as a sort of traveller’s ‘Bible'”, has “chosen Tuscany as the only Italian destination among those recommended by them for 2024 – comments the Tuscan governor Eugenio Giani -, fills us with pride” which extends particular thanks, among other things, “to the enormous team work that makes all this possible”. “An important international recognition that gives prestige to Tuscany and offers travelers from all over the world a great idea to come and visit our region”, commented Leonardo Marras, councilor for economy and tourism of the Tuscany region.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

