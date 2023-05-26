Piedmont fourth region in Italy for innovation capacity – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MAY 26 – Piedmont is the fourth region in Italy with the most developed and efficient innovation ecosystem, with a score of 4.1 (on a scale from 1 to 10), behind only Lombardy (5.1), Emilia Romagna (4.5) and the Autonomous Province of Trento (4.3). This is underlined by the Ambrosetti Innosystem Index 2023, contained in the Innotech Report, which compares 22 countries with high innovative performance. The study was presented at the Technology Forum that Ambrosetti organized in Stresa.



The Index also compared 242 regions at European level, drawing up a ranking of the best performing regional ecosystems.



In Europe, Piedmont is in 92nd place among the 242 European regions analyzed by Ambrosetti, the best Italian placement after Lombardy (31), Emilia Romagna (52) and the autonomous province of Trento (63). It is also the first Italian region for investments in Research and Development, 2.34% of the regional GDP, followed by Emilia-Romagna (2.15%) and Lazio (1.97%). In the European ranking Piedmont occupies the 12th position. It is the fourth region in Italy for the number of patent applications presented to the European Patent Office (450 Piedmont – points out Ambrosetti – is only the eleventh region in Italy by population with a tertiary education (20%), but it is sixth for percentage of employed people with scientific-technological training (37.1%) and is sixth for the percentage of workers employed in the research and development sector compared to the total workforce (0.76%).(ANSA).

