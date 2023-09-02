Exploring Qitaihe: A City of Champions with a Stopwatch in Hand

High-quality development research trip丨Qitaihe Station: Entering the city of champions with a “stopwatch in hand”

September 02, 2023 22:39:46

Source: Leading News·Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Tang Haibing

On the 1st, the eastern line of the “High-quality Development Research Tour” themed interview activity arrived at the third station of the interview and research—Qitaihe. Lian Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Qitaihe Bainingdun Sports Equipment Technology Co., Ltd. and other enterprises.

Qitaihe Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championship Pavilion

In the Qitaihe Short Track Speed ​​Skating Champion Pavilion, the media reporters went up step by step, and deeply felt the charm of the “City of Olympic Champions” from the rows of old ice skates carrying memories and the shining medals of Olympic champions.

Qitaihe Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championship Hall Gold Medal List

Media reporters interviewed in Qitaihe Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championship Hall

In the Qitaihe City Sports Center, the small players are training. As a “national key high-level sports reserve talent base”, Qitaihe has sent a large number of excellent coaches and athletes to the country, and Yang Yang, Wang Meng, Sun Linlin, Fan Kexin have emerged , Zhang Jie and many other short track speed skating world champions, several generations of ice athletes have surrendered more than 170 world-class gold medals.

Qitaihe Sports Center

Not only ice and snow sports, Qitaihe has huge development potential as a whole. At Qitaihe Bainingdun Sports Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., media reporters learned about the production process of ice skates and the creative design industry chain derived from ice and snow culture.

Manufacturing of ice and snow equipment by Qitaihe Bainingdun Sports Equipment Technology Co., Ltd.

In Heilongjiang Shunlian Biotechnology Co., Ltd., the green, intelligent, and recyclable production model has received a lot of praise, and I deeply feel the vigorous growth of the bio-economy in Heilongjiang.

Production workshop of Heilongjiang Shunlian Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Laboratory of Heilongjiang Shunlian Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

“When I came to Qitaihe, the first thing I felt was full of ice and snow elements and champion culture, and I felt the tenacious fighting spirit of Qitaihe people. As a sports enthusiast, I am very grateful to Heilongjiang and Qitaihe for delivering So many outstanding athletes have won glory for the people of the country! Give a thumbs up to this city of champions with a ‘stopwatch in hand’!” said Xia Seran, a reporter from China Youth Daily, China Youth Network.

Trainee reporter: Tang Haibing; photographer/photography: Liu Xinyang Tang Haibing

Leading News·Heilongjiang Daily: Qitaihe, the City of Champions, Showcases High-Quality Development

Qitaihe, China—The “High-quality Development Research Tour” has arrived at its third station, Qitaihe, where media reporters have had the opportunity to explore the city’s rich sports culture and development potential. The city is known as the “City of Olympic Champions,” with a strong legacy in short track speed skating.

At the Qitaihe Short Track Speed Skating Champion Pavilion, reporters were greeted by rows of old ice skates carrying memories and the shining medals of Olympic champions. The charm of the city was palpable as they delved into the history of Qitaihe’s sporting achievements.

Qitaihe has produced numerous short track speed skating world champions, including renowned athletes such as Yang Yang, Wang Meng, Sun Linlin, Fan Kexin, and Zhang Jie. With over 170 world-class gold medals, Qitaihe has established itself as a national key high-level sports reserve talent base.

Beyond ice and snow sports, Qitaihe has shown great potential for development. Qitaihe Bainingdun Sports Equipment Technology Co., Ltd. demonstrated its expertise in manufacturing ice skates and its creative design industry chain derived from the city’s ice and snow culture. The company’s commitment to innovation is evident in its production processes.

Similarly, Heilongjiang Shunlian Biotechnology Co., Ltd. showcased its green, intelligent, and recyclable production model. The company’s efforts contribute to the growth of the bio-economy in Heilongjiang and highlight the region’s commitment to sustainable development.

“When I came to Qitaihe, the first thing I felt was the city’s deep-rooted ice and snow elements and champion culture,” said Xia Seran, a reporter from China Youth Daily, China Youth Network. “As a sports enthusiast, I am grateful to Heilongjiang and Qitaihe for cultivating so many outstanding athletes who have brought glory to our country. Qitaihe truly deserves the title of the city of champions.”

The “High-quality Development Research Tour” continues to shed light on the achievements and potential of cities across China. Qitaihe’s dedication to sports excellence and its commitment to sustainable development make it a noteworthy destination on this journey.

Written by Tang Haibing

Photography by Liu Xinyang Tang Haibing

Source: Leading News·Heilongjiang Daily

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

