Exploring the Global Impact of Chinese Square Dance: A Discussion on Cultural Development

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, July 4th (Wei Yanxing) – An expert seminar on the “Report on the Development of Square Dance Culture” was recently held, co-sponsored by the Cultural Development Research Center of the Central Academy of Culture and Tourism Management and the Shijingshan District Culture and Tourism Bureau.

The blue book “Square Dance Culture Development Report” (2022) was jointly compiled and published by the Square Dance Committee of the China Cultural Center Association and the Cultural Development Research Center of the Central Academy of Culture and Tourism Management, with two volumes published since 2017.

During the seminar, experts discussed the high-quality development of square dance. Song Guanlin, director of the National Arts Fund and vice chairman of the China Cultural Management Association, emphasized the importance of paying attention to the relationship between mass and norms, the popularization and improvement of relationships, and the relationship between commonality and individuality. He also highlighted the need to explore the world expression of Chinese square dance, support the industrialization of square dance, spread Chinese square dance culture globally, and create a world cultural symbol of Chinese square dance.

Meng Yan, member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and executive director of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, shared the choreography process of the “Chinese-style Marching Square Dance” for the Beijing Winter Olympics. The performance integrated 24 popular songs with national characteristics and Olympic love, with frequent formation changes in the large-scale venue of the Bird’s Nest. It showcased the life of the Chinese people in the new era on the “runway of life.” Meng Yan highlighted that square dance has now reached a new era and the international stage of the Winter Olympics. It represents the Chinese people’s attitude towards life.

Teng Aimin, member of the National Committee of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and vice-chairman of the Beijing Dancers Association, underlined the importance of creating square dance works that delve into grassroots culture and local customs. He emphasized the need to focus on creating ingenious works with national characteristics and to actively use modern technology to restore, preserve, and inherit folk culture and national culture. Teng also mentioned the integration of social forces through square dance smart speakers, smart wearable devices, and “small screen” experience to elevate the high-quality development of square dance to a new level.

The experts at the seminar agreed on the significance of fully exploring the cultural connotation of square dance and combining it with dance art and local folk customs. The establishment of star evaluation standards for the square dance industry through the compilation and creation of square dance works was also discussed as a means to realize entertainment, fitness, social interaction, and artistic accomplishment. This would allow for the organic unity of aesthetic needs, promoting square dance activities as active agents in the education of socialist core values, the popularization of art for all people, and the revitalization of rural culture.

