EXTRA HIT: The national team can secure the quarter-finals! Experts analyze the duel against the dangerous Northerners

PRÍKLEP EXTRA, the hockey program on Sport.cz for the World Championships in Riga and Tampere, has its fifth episode on Saturday. Czech ice hockey players have so far recorded three wins and one defeat at the WC. However, in their last appearance at the championship, Kari Jalonen’s selection struggled considerably against the Slovenian outsider and today they will face off against the combative selection of Norway. Olympic champion from Nagano Jaroslav Špaček and editor-in-chief of the Práva and Sport.cz sports editorial Martin Kézr analyze the match in the Sport.cz studio in the role of experts. Jan Škvor and Robert Sára will report directly from Riga. Sport.cz also offers clips from all World Cup matches.

