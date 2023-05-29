Home » EXTRA TIP: Alois Hadamczik discusses the historic failure of hockey players at the World Cup with experts
EXTRA TIP: Alois Hadamczik discusses the historic failure of hockey players at the World Cup with experts

PRÍKLEP EXTRA, the hockey program on Sport.cz for the World Championships in Riga and Tampere, has its last episode on the program. In it, the head of Czech hockey Alois Hadamczik, the editor-in-chief of Sport.cz Martin Kézr and also the editor Robert Sára, who was directly at the scene of the World Cup and followed the Czech national team’s path to eighth place, which is the worst ranking in history, look back at the championship. Immediately after the championship, debates raged about whether Finnish coach Kari Jalonen should continue with the team, also considering that next year the championship will be held in the Czech Republic. The live broadcast of PRÍKLEP EXTRA starts at 12:15 p.m.

