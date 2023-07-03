F1, Austrian GP: Verstappen unchallengeable, a record five. Leclerc returns to the podium

No one is able not only to beat, but even to oppose Max Verstappen. The Dutchman completes a weekend from the victory of the Grand Prix record in Austria: pole position on Friday, pole also in the qualifications Shootoutvictory in the we are Sprintvictory in the normal GP and also the fastest lap in the race, stolen from his teammate Sergio Perez, fitting the soft tires right on the last lap. A cannibal move, which seals the domination of the world champion and his Red Bull, right on Spielberg’s home circuit. Also celebrate the Ferrariwhich returns to be the fastest car in the championship of the others: Charles Leclerc managed to defend his second place all the way to the finish line, Carlos Sainz instead he had to give the third step of the podium to Perez, who remounted from the rear. If nothing else, the run-up to Mercedes e Aston Martin in the classification Builders has officially begun.

Behind Red Bull and Ferrari are McLaren Lando Norris and the Aston Martin Fernando Alonso. To complete the top ten the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton e George Russellthe French Alps Pierre Gasly and the ultra Aston Martin Lance Stroll. It was also a race conditioned by track limitswho, as during the qualifying sessions, tormented the pilots: Sainz and Hamilton, but not only them, paid the price for it by getting 5 second penalty. A ridiculous rule, one that F1 really doesn’t need. If there were brawls and overtaking in the rear, F1 would need someone capable of holding a candle to Verstappen’s Red Bull. The first position of him was never really in discussionnot even when thanks to a Virtual Safety Car Ferrari tried a different move, calling the two drivers to the pits for a tire change anticipated. The Dutchman continued and after his stop he easily overtook Leclerc, definitively regaining the first position.

The order of arrival of the Austrian GP

M. Verstappen Red Bull C. Leclerc Ferrari + 5″155 S. Perez Red Bull + 17″188 C. Sainz Ferrari + 21″377 L. Norris McLaren + 26″327 F. Alonso Aston Martin + 30″317 L. Hamilton Mercedes + 39″196 G. Russell Mercedes + 48″403 P. Gasly Alpine + 57″667 L. Stroll Aston Martin + 59″043 A. Albon Williams + 69″767 E. Ocon Alpine + 1 lap L Sargeant Williams + 1 G. Zhou Alfa Romeo + 1 lap N. De Vries AlphaTauri + 1 lap V. Bottas Alfa Romeo + 1 lap Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri + 1 lap O. Piastri McLaren + 1 lap K. Magnussen Haas + 1 lap N. Hulkenberg Haas Retired

The Drivers’ standings after the Austrian GP

M. Verstappen Red Bull 229 S. Perez Red Bull 148 F. Alonso Aston Martin 129 L. Hamilton Mercedes 108 C. Sainz Ferrari 86 C. Leclerc Ferrari 72 G. Russell Mercedes 70 L. Stroll Aston Martin 43 E. Ocon Alpine 31 L . Norris McLaren 22 P. Gasly Alpine 17 N. Hulkenberg Haas 9 A. Albon Williams 7 O. Piastri McLaren 5 V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 5 G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 4 Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 2 K. Magnussen Haas 2 N. De Vries AlphaTauri 0 L. Sargeant Williams 0

The Constructors’ standings after the Austrian GP

Red Bull 377

Mercedes 178

Aston Martin 172

Ferrari 158

Alpine 48

McLaren 27

Haas 11

Alfa Romeo 9

Williams 7

AlphaTauri 2

Previous Article

F1, Austrian GP: Verstappen dominates the Sprint in the wet. Sainz on the podium, Leclerc sinks

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

