Diversity took to the streets of Pereira

The streets of Pereira were filled with joy and color this Sunday with the celebration of the 17th edition of the traditional Pride march. In a gesture of solidarity and support for sexual diversity, hundreds of people came together to raise their voices in favor of the rights of the diverse population in the department.

The Pride march marked the end of a week dedicated to promoting inclusion and respect for sexual diversity. Throughout the week, different activities were carried out with the aim of raising awareness in society about the importance of equal rights for all people, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Participants donned rainbow flags and vibrant outfits, showing their pride and commitment to the fight for equality. With slogans and banners, they marched through the main streets of Pereira, transmitting a message of love, inclusion and respect.

