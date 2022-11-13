Great satisfaction in the home of the Silver Arrows for the success in the Sprint race. George: “We had fun, I wasn’t expecting this step.” Lewis: “It’s an incredible weekend.” Verstappen: “We are not as fast as we should”

– san paolo (brazil)

Mercedes is back! At least in a Sprint race. George Russell winner in Brazil and Lewis Hamilton at his side in the front row tomorrow are the symbol of the rebirth of the Silver Arrows, which at Interlagos confirmed the growth process already seen in the last few races, in particular in Mexico, and are candidates for tomorrow. to a race as protagonists. Hamilton will have the penultimate opportunity to keep the record that always wants him to be the winner of at least one GP in all the F1 seasons in which he has participated, that is, continuously since 2007.

speaks george — Russell he enjoys today’s victory, which tomorrow will allow him to start from pole position: “It was an incredible race – he said – I didn’t expect all this step. How much we have grown in recent times! I don’t know how it would have gone if Max (Verstappen ; ed) had mounted the soft, but we had fun and this is important. The duels with Verstappen? You have to manage the risks and, even if I was aiming for victory, I did not want to exaggerate. It is unthinkable to believe that both Mercedes are in the front row – the reference to Hamilton third but promoted by a position given the penalty on the grid that Sainz will have to serve – it’s a good fight, we can try to focus on strategy “. See also Cagliari wants to play the part of the Devil

speak lewis — Lewis Hamilton he enjoys the front row, which did not see two Mercedes together from Arabia 2021: “I am very happy, it’s an incredible weekend – said Lewis – I recovered from eighth place. This victory today is dedicated to all the people who work in factory and to those who have worked and are working here in Brazil. Yesterday we saw our potential, tomorrow we will do our best, we hope not to suffer too much “. Not very happy Max Verstappen: “I thought that the medium was the right tire – said the Dutchman – not even the soft was competitive, at least for us. We will examine it tonight, I hope it will go a little better tomorrow. We are scarce here, we are not going as we should” .